August J. "AJ" Burkart, III

Hopatcong - August J. "AJ" Burkart, III, 57, of Hopatcong, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Wakefield, MA and resided in Hopatcong, NJ. August was an HVAC Technician and retired from County College of Morris in 2017 after 29 years of service.

He is survived by three brothers Michael Burkart and his wife Eileen, Thomas Burkart and his wife Carol and Gary Burkart; nephew Ryan Burkart and niece Catherine Santos. He is predeceased by his parents August and Catherine Burkart and his sister Nancy Burkart-Santos.

AJ was a very generous and giving person, and a wonderful brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Services will be held at a later date, in the spring 2020, please check the funeral home's website for updates. All arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph(www.tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
