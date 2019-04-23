Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
65 E. Main St.
Rockaway, NJ
Mt. Arlington - Austin M. Milton, age 82, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Milton was born in Dover, NJ the son of the late William M. and the late Marcella (Gorman) Milton. He lived in Mt. Arlington. He was employed by Rowe Manufacturing in Whippany as a sheet metal mechanic.

He is survived by one daughter, Lisa Balcom; two sons, Scott and Barry and his wife, Elaine; one brother, Arnold Milton; his granddaughters, Janelle Balcom, Paige Milton, Amber Milton and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia in 2004 and his sister, Thelma Schlatter.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Whitham - Kanapaux Funeral Home in Rockaway.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 65 E. Main St., Rockaway. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 23, 2019
