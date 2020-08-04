Ava M. Argenio
Ava M. Argenio passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center. She had shared 57 years of unconditional love, contagious laughter, and priceless memories with family and friends.
Born and raised in Denville to Janos and Louisa Feher, she was one of two girls to bless the Feher household. After graduating from High School, she attended Rets Electronic School in Nutley. A very hard and dedicated worker, she began her career in the food industry and found her niche at the Morris Plains School District retiring in January as their Food Service Manager. It was there that she was able to create lifelong bonds with faculty and students alike. This career choice was near and dear to her heart as she loved children and had a yearning to take care of people, and of course, fill their bellies. Ava was the greatest cook in our family and we will forever miss her homemade raviolis and the TLC she put into every meal. She was an excellent gardener of both flowers and vegetables which made her cooking that much more special and delicious.
A one of a kind woman, wife, mother, sister, and friend, Ava was the glue that held our family together. Thanks to her, we have a detailed family tree as she was very interested in genealogy. She was a major history buff who loved learning about Western Civilizations and even tracked her family line back to the Revolutionary War. She adored animals and cherished her time spent at the Jersey Shore, especially Seaside. Although she was taken too soon, we take comfort in knowing she is out of pain and we have the greatest guardian angel watching out for us.
She leaves only joyful memories to her beloved husband of 25 years, Ray; her treasured daughters, Monica, Olivia, and Cristina; her adored parents, Janos and Louisa Feher; her caring sister, Lisa Feher-Elliot and her husband Michael; her loving nieces, Erica and Vanessa Elliot; her dear in-laws, Dorothy Argenio, Lou (the late Helen) Argenio and his wife Suzanne, Debbie Argenio, Mike Argenio and his wife Lisa, and Nancy Green; and many other nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8th from 1 - 4 pm with Funeral Service beginning at 3:30 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Memorial Donations are being accepted by way of www.inmemof.org
to 11th Hour Rescue. Please leave a condolence, light a candle, and share your favorite memory of Ava at www.normandean.com
to continue to celebrate the beautiful life she shared with us. If you have had the privilege of meeting Ava, your world has become a better and brighter place; please continue to say her name and share her story as that is so important.