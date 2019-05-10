Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Norman Dean Home For Service
16 Righter Ave.
Denville, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Norman Dean Home For Service
16 Righter Ave.
Denville, NJ
View Map
Barbara Ann Gerstner


1937 - 2019
Barbara Ann Gerstner Obituary
Barbara Ann Gerstner

- - Barbara Ann Gerstner passed peacefully at her home on May 8, 2019. She shared 81 years of love and laughter with her family and friends. Friends and relatives may visit on Monday, May 13th from 4-7 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Service, 16 Righter Ave. Denville. A Funeral Service will begin at 7 o'clock that evening. Donations in her name may be made to the good work of the by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on May 10, 2019
