|
|
Barbara Ann Gerstner
- - Barbara Ann Gerstner passed peacefully at her home on May 8, 2019. She shared 81 years of love and laughter with her family and friends. Friends and relatives may visit on Monday, May 13th from 4-7 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Service, 16 Righter Ave. Denville. A Funeral Service will begin at 7 o'clock that evening. Donations in her name may be made to the good work of the by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on May 10, 2019