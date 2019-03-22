|
BARBARA ANN GRAY
Morristown - Barbara Ann Gray daughter of the late Gloria King and Willie James Gray was born December 5, 1942 in Newark, NJ. Barbara passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She graduated from Morristown High in 1960. She was employed by the County of Morris as an assistant court administrator for the State of New Jersey for 40 years before retiring in 2005. Barbara's personality was extremely infectious. She was known for her Christ like love and concern for others. Barbara is predeceased by her brothers Howard Scooter King, William Earle "Chip Dick" Smith sister Debra Gray-Wilder. She is survived by her son Richard of Morristown, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a host of relatives, family and friends. Viewing will be Monday 10am before 11am funeral service at Bethel A.M.E. Church 59 Spring St. Morristown. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery Morristown. Condolences may also be expressed on line at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 22, 2019