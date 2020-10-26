Barbara Ann Greenfield
Lincoln Park - Barbara Ann Greenfield (nee Treible), 88, of Lincoln Park, NJ passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born in Newark, NJ and she has lived in Lincoln Park most of her life. She was a school bus driver for Station Wagon Service in Totowa, NJ for over 20 years. She was a member of Mountain View United Methodist Church in Wayne, NJ and also attended Bethlehem Evangelical Free Church in Randolph, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Leonard H. Greenfield. Devoted mother of Scott Greenfield and his wife Kimberly of Lincoln Park and Kevin Greenfield and his wife Ester of Stockton, CA. Dear sister of Peter Treble and his wife Sylvane. Loving grandmother of Bethany and her wife Brittany, Jeffrey and his wife Emily, Daniel, Joshua and Andrew Greenfield. Cherished great grandmother of Jack Greenfield. All services are being privately held. Arrangements by Keri Memorial funeral Home, Lincoln Park, NJ. www.kerimemorial.com