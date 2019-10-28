Services
Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home
312 W. Main St
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-0842
Barbara B. Mastrobattista Obituary
Morris Plains - Barbara B. Mastrobattista, 89, of Morris Plains, passed away on October 28, 2019. Born and raised in Boonton, Barbara lived in Morristown and Vermont before moving to Morris Plains.

Prior to retirement, Barbara worked as a teacher's aide with the Hanover Township Board of Education. She was a member of the National Council of Catholic Women (NCCW), the Catholic Daughters of America in Manchester, Vermont and the National Sokol Lodge 32.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Interment will be private.

Barbara is survived by her caring siblings Helen Bindas, Cyril Bindas and Paul Bindas; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Alex Mastrobattista; and her siblings Michael Bindas, John Bindas, George Bindas, Mary Bindas, Ann Bindas, Susan Nauta and Veronica Paley. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations in Barbara's name be made to the .
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
