Barbara Beatty
Barbara Beatty

Stanhope - Barbara Beatty (nee Jennings) of Stanhope passed at home on June 23, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10 am at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Burial to follow at the Stanhope Union Cemetery, Stanhope, NJ. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 28th from 12 pm - 2 pm at the funeral home. Donations in her memory may be made to the good work of the Denville First Aid Squad, 2 Indian Rd, Denville, NJ 07834.

Barbara was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Stanhope and was a Sunday School Teacher for 31 years. She worked as the Secretary for almost 44 years for both the Denville Fire Department and the Denville First Aid Squad & the Captains before retiring. She also worked for the Denville Health Department and served as a volunteer aid for many years at Riverview School in the library. When she was at home, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved pets.

Predeceased by her parents Clarence and Mary (nee Woodburn) Jennings Sr.; her sister Carrol Panella; her brother Clarence "C.J" Jennings Jr. and her nephew David Jennings; she leaves her nephews Kevin, Gerald & Michael Jennings; her nieces Karen Henry (Pat) and Linda Fox (Reggie); 6 great nephews, 1 great great nephew and longtime friends.




Published in Daily Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
JUN
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
