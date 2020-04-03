Resources
Barbara (MacIntosh) Doremus

Barbara (MacIntosh) Doremus Obituary
Barbara (MacIntosh) Doremus, 84, of Basking Ridge, passed away on March 30, 2020 at the Chatham Hills Subacute Center, Chatham, NJ after a short illness.

Barbara was born in Newark Presbyterian Hospital, Newark, NJ on July 17, 1935 to Edward MacIntosh and Myrtle (Eggleston). She had two siblings, older brother, Bruce MacIntosh (deceased)and younger brother, Dennis Creran. Barbara was married to the late Robert Theodore Doremus

Barbara is survived by her younger brother: Dennis Creran of Farmville, VA, oldest son: Douglas Doremus, daughter-in-law, Lillian of Bernardsville, NJ: her second oldest son Scott Doremus, daughter-in-law Beth and grandchild Diane of Simpsonville, SC: daughter Megan Doremus of Basking Ridge, NJ. She is also survived by her two nephews: Sean Creran and Darren Creran.

Services will be held at a later date. For a compete obituary go to www.BaileyFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
