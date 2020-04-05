|
Barbara Dydek Tomlinson
Barbara Dydek Tomlinson, wife of former Daily Record of Morristown publisher Norman B. Tomlinson, Jr., and active supporter of numerous local charities, passed away on April 1 at the age of 92 after a lengthy illness.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 22, 1927, to Flora Norris Dydek and George A. Dydek, Barbara Tomlinson was a graduate of the Woodward School for Girls in Quincy, MA, Colby-Sawyer College in New London, NH, and the New York School of Interior Design. She was working in the Print Department of the Boston Public Library when she met her future husband, whom she married in 1952. They moved in 1953 to Morristown, NJ, where her husband became involved in running the family business, the Daily Record.
Barbara Tomlinson was a volunteer and supporter of many local charities and non-profit organizations during the more than five decades she resided in Morristown, including Morristown Medical Center, where she had a special interest in the ICU and in nursing; the United Way; the Morris Museum, on whose board she served for several years; and the Thursday Morning Club of Madison. She had a particular interest in non-profits serving women and children, including Mrs. Wilson's Halfway House, Summit Speech School, and the Jersey Battered Women's Service (JBWS).
In addition to her charitable work, Barbara Tomlinson was renowned for the hats she wore, whether shopping for groceries or attending a fund-raising gala. She was also an avid collector of miniature furniture, which she used to furnish several "doll houses" that she delighted in showing to interested children and adults.
In 1977, she joined the staff of the Daily Record, where she served in a variety of positions until the newspaper was sold in 1987, whereupon she joined her husband in running Micromedia Affiliates, Inc., the owner of New Jersey Monthly and other city and regional magazines, and Tomlinson Enterprises, Inc. They both retired in 2007 and moved to Miami, Florida, as full-time residents. In south Florida, Barbara Tomlinson continued her involvement in local charities, including Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami.
Barbara Tomlinson is survived by her daughter, Kate S. Tomlinson, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of New Jersey Monthly; a son-in-law, Roger Labrie; and a grandson, Daniel. She was predeceased by her husband, Norman B. Tomlinson, Jr., and by two sisters, Theo Dydek and Dorothea Ryan.
A private burial service was held at Holy Rood Cemetery in Morristown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Morristown Medical Center or Vizcaya Museum and Garden Trust.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020