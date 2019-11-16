|
|
Barbara Ellen Shalit
Morristown - Barbara Ellen Shalit died peacefully in her home November 5th, 2019. A native of Morristown, New Jersey, her career spanned decades at the New Jersey Commission for the Blind. Here she worked tirelessly to ensure that visually challenged and totally blind students had every opportunity to soar!
Barbara attended Boston University and earned a B.A degree from The University of Wisconsin. Her graduate school training at the legendary Perkins School for the Blind gave her the requisite skills needed in her professional life; but it was her empathy, creativity, intuition and determination that made her the Master Teacher beloved by students and their families. She rose in the ranks of the Commission to mentor and inspire her colleagues and the next generation of teachers.
Barbara Shalit had a natural elegance and grace. The way she talked, the way she laughed, the way she dressed all had her unique stamp. And that stamp included a delightful whimsical side! One never knew what might catch her fancy: she liked miniature toy backhoes, decorative lightning rods, staghorn ferns, and the bright pure color of the artwork by Henri Matisse. Barbara's artistic dimensions were legion. She had the singing voice of an angel, she could draw and sketch anything, she was playing piano music by Gershwin up until the last week of her life. She enjoyed dance, theater, good food and good wine.
So many of these things she shared with her husband Colton "Skipp" Tullen who died 5 months before her. Skipp and Barbara were an ideal match. They both had passionate interests which they applauded and fostered in one another. They are together again having been apart only a few months.
Barbara was also predeceased by her parents, Shirley Domb Shalit and Nathan Shalit. Many of Barbara's values, ideals and world views she would say were directly linked to her amazing talented parents. Barbara is survived by her sister Anjali Shalit, many cousins and a trove of devoted friends from every era in her life. Throughout her illness the doorbell never stopped ringing! Fresh flowers, homemade applesauce, soups, meals and constant companionship brought grateful smiles. Helpers Rose and Ritchie soothed her. Services will be private. You may honor Barbara's memory by donating to The New Jersey Commission for the Blind.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019