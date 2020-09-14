1/1
Barbara G. Preziosi
Barbara G. Preziosi

Barbara G. Preziosi, passed away on September 3, 2020. Barbara was born in Denville, NJ to the late Henry and Thelma (Wilbeck) Ritter. A long time resident of Morristown, NJ, Barbara retired from the Morris School District after 25 years as a teacher's assistant. Upon retirement, Barbara moved with her husband, Paul, to Magnolia, DE. Barbara was especially fond of her time as a baseball and football mom to her sons, Thomas and Robert, during their little league days and Morristown High School sports. Barbara's joys included word games, reading, listening to music and watching figure skating. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Paul of Magnolia, DE., two proud sons, Thomas of Springfield, VA, Robert of Morristown, NJ, her sister Karen Riccobono, and her husband James, of Chester, NJ, her brother Alan Ritter, of Wharton, NJ, as well as many nieces and nephews. A mass celebrating Barbara's life is scheduled for Friday, September 25th at St. Margaret's Church in Morristown at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Barbara's name to the Morris Educational Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
