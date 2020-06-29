Barbara Jean Barrick
Barbara Jean Barrick

Barbara Jean Barrick, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Saint Clare's Hospital in Denville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 3rd at 12 pm at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 15 Myers Avenue, Denville. Burial will be private. Public Visitation will take place on Thurs., July 2nd from 4 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Memorial Donations are being accepted by way of www.inmemof.org to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit www.normandean.com for her complete obituary.




