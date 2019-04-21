|
Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Humphreys
Parsippany - Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Humphreys, of Parsippany, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville. She was 63 years young.
Born in Orange, N.J. to the late Betty and Theodore Humphreys, she was a lifelong Parsippany Resident. She graduated from Parsippany Hills High School, class of 1974. Bobbie was an extraordinary woman. As a quadriplegic, she was an advocate for the handicapped and influential in peer counseling at Kessler Rehabilitation Center. She inspired and encouraged people to know that they can still lead a full and wonderful life. She also was able to share her story by contributing to the book titled From Here to There by Gary Karp and Stanley D. Klein. Bobbie was a go-getter her entire life, and she definitely made this world a better place. In 2009, she helped to develop a handicap accessible labyrinth in Parsippany at Knoll Park in the Lenni Lenape Picnic Area. She loved volunteering, acting, dancing, needlepoint crafts, writing, and bingo. She was a Certified Meditation Leader that changed the lives of many people. Above anything else, she was a phenomenal wife, sister, and friend. She will remain in our soul and her legacy will live on in the hearts of many.
She leaves only fond memories to her beloved husband of 37 years, Pete P. Ezzi; her adored siblings, Raymond "Ray" Humphreys and his wife Lora, Gary Humphreys and his wife Susan, Patti (the late George) Kugel, and Diane "DeeDee" Whitten; her caring brothers-in-law, David Ezzi and his wife Karen and James R. Ezzi and his girlfriend Peggy Marvin; her loving nieces and nephews, Gary Humphreys, Jr., Faith Jaco, John Humphreys, James Humphreys, Kathryn Whitten Rath, Braden Whitten, Matthew Ezzi, Sarah Ezzi Webber, and Allison Ezzi; and many more extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends are welcome to celebrate Bobbie's life on Saturday, May 11th beginning at 1 pm at the labyrinth that she helped create at 1 Knoll Drive, Parsippany, New Jersey 07054. For all who attend, you will be walking the labyrinth and sharing your fond memories of Bobbie. Services will continue at 3 pm at United Methodist Church of Mt. Tabor, 5 Simpson Ave, Mount Tabor, NJ 07878 where a Celebration of Life will be held at 3 pm for both Bobbie and her mother, Betty, who passed on November 21, 2018. Memorial Donations are being accepted in Bobbie's memory to by way of . Please visit www.normandean.com to leave a condolence and share a special memory with her family.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 21, 2019