Barbara Kmech
Succasunna - Barbara Kmech died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at home. She was 90.
Born and raised in Woodbridge to the late Vasil "Charles" and Barbara Serak, she lived in Edison, Succasunna, and Davenport, IA before moving to back to Succasunna 43 years ago. Mrs. Kmech graduated Woodbridge High School at the age of 16.
Mrs. Kmech was a homemaker. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church in Rockaway where over the years she was active in singing in the choir, Christmas caroling, pinching piroghi, rolling nut rolls, working bingo and many other fund raisers. She was a member of churches the National ACRY and served as treasurer for many many years at the local level. She was a member of Roxbury Seniors. She was a past member of the Roxbury Women's Club.
She was predeceased by her husband, Basil in 1993; and her siblings Mary Talabiska, Anna, Helen and John Serak.
She is survived by her daughter: Barbara Ann (Scott) Fitzgerald of Woodland Park; her son: Basil Charles Kmech of Woodbridge and Succasunna; her quadruplet grandchildren: Alexa, Zachary, Lauren and Nicole Fitzgerald; her brother, Michael Serak; and her sister-in-law, Phyllis Serak and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, January 12 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 7:00 - 8:30PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway NJ. A funeral service will conclude the visitation at the funeral home at 8:30PM on Sunday evening.
A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Monday, January 13 at 10:30 AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 66 Beach Street, Rockaway NJ 07866.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Kmech's name to: Sts. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020