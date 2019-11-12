|
Barbara L. Fleitstra
Parsippany - Barbara L. Fleitstra (nee Leigh) passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center.
Born in Caerphilly, South Wales, United Kingdom, she immigrated to the US in 1956 settling in Lincoln Park. She was a resident of Parsippany since 1970.
Mrs. Fleitstra had worked with the Drakes Bakery Co. of Wayne for 20 years before retiring 21 years ago.
Survivors include her children, John R. Fleitstra Sr. and his wife Janine of Parsippany, Vivian M. Fleitstra and her husband Reade Bricker of Maryland; her siblings, Mary Ferrari of Lake Hiawatha and Morgan Leigh Jr. of Toms River; and three grandchildren, Fallon Rose Fleitstra, John R. Fleitstra Jr., and Reade Bricker.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday, Nov. 15, 6-9pm at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Rd., Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). Funeral Services will be on Saturday, Nov. 16, 11am in the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, gifts to () would be appreciated. For further info please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019