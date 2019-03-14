Services
Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
973-539-3300
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dangler Funeral Home
600 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ
Brick - Barbara Lynn DeGroot-deValinger, age 45, of Brick, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. She was the daughter of Pete and Lore DeGroot with ties to the Morristown area. Barbara is survived by her parents, husband Lee deValinger; 4 children Dillon, Cheyenne, Sage and Dakota; a brother Tex and his wife and daughter, as well as a sister Diana and her 2 sons. She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, and friend to many. She was a voice in this world, and refused to not be heard… A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 14, 2019
