Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Madison Memorial Home
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Madison Memorial Home
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Madison Memorial Home
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Madison Memorial Home
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ
View Map
Morris Plains - Barbara M. Picone, 81, of Morris Plains, died peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Carmen M. Picone, Sr.; two daughters, Michelle Picone-Erskine (Dave Ellis) & April Picone (Greg Munker); one son, Carmen M. Picone, Jr. (Deborah); six grandchildren, James Erskine, Ashley Woytkiw, Karl Erskine, Carmen Picone, III, Anestasia Munker & Nathan Munker. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 2-4PM & 7-9PM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. All may gather on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10AM at the funeral home for visitation prior to a funeral service beginning 11AM at the funeral home. Cremation held privately at the family's request. For a complete obituary and further information, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2019
