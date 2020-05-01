|
|
Barbara "Bonnie" Mae Betz
Barbara "Bonnie" Mae Betz (nee Cashman), 101 years 6 months, died peacefully at home April 2, 2020 from natural causes. She was born in Berlin CT growing up in Stirling and Bernardsville NJ. She attended Morristown HS graduating from Bernards HS and NJ State Teachers College. She started teaching in 1941 at the Lamington one-room schoolhouse. She also taught in Pottersville, Basking Ridge and Peapack-Gladstone. She was a member of the Woman's Club of Mendham for over 70 years, Mendham Boro PTA and the Morris County Women's Republican Club. Survived by sons, Jeffrey A. and Sharon of Brookside, Dr. William and Pandi of Myrtle Beach SC, Kenneth and Josephine Anne "JoAnne" of Mendham, grandchildren Rev. Cynthia (and Russell Bogoly), Kenneth Jr (and fiancée Christine), David (and Meghan), Alex (and Carina), Emily, Will, Patty, and Sarah, and great grandchildren Natalie Bogoly, Teddy and Lilah Betz. She was predeceased by her husband Albert (2015), parents Thomas F. Cashman and Bertha (Goodrich) Cashman, sister Pearl and brother Benjamin. The family held a Celebration of her life at the 1st Presbyterian. Donations may be sent to 1st Presbyterian Church, 14 Hilltop Road, Mendham NJ 07945. See www.baileyfuneral.com for full obituary and updates.
Published in Daily Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020