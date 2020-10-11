Barbara Mae MorelliHopatcong - Barbara Mae Morelli, of Hopatcong, N.J., passed away on October 6, 2020, at RRC of St. Clare's Dover Hospital after a long illness. She was born on December 25, 1943, in the Bronx, New York, to David and Dorothy Zoback.She had lived in New York City, Massachusetts, Puerto Rico, Sparta, New Jersey, Florida, and Pennsylvania before settling in Hopatcong where she has lived for almost 40 years.Barbara was known for her love of animals, having rescued, raised, and shown many dogs over the years. For a while, she ran a business breeding and hand-taming cockatiels which were well-loved by the bird enthusiast community. She also had a myriad of exotic birds as well as other small pets such as lizards and guinea pigs. She loved music and dancing and had a beautiful singing voice.Barbara was predeceased by her parents and her first husband, Martin Gerben. Barbara was married to Arty Morelli, for 45 years, after meeting him at Parents Without Partners.Barbara is lovingly survived by her husband; her children, Alycia Swift, Esq., and her husband, Daniel, Joslyn Day and her husband, Patrick, and Bradley Gerben; her stepchildren, Art Morelli and his wife, Sandy, and Vicky Tosh-Morelli and her wife, Kristen; her sister, Sandra Ciuccio, and nieces, Michelle Blinn-Barreiro and Lisa Phillips, as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.She was the loving grandmother to Bryanna, Natalie and Jared Gerben, and Joey Tosh-Morelli.Her family has decided to have a celebration of her life sometime in the future.All arrangements are entrusted by Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing, NJ.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center