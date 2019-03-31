|
Barbara Mariotti
Toms River - Barbara Mariotti passed away at home after a long illness on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was 77 years of age. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother & dear friend to many.
Barbara was born and lived in Jersey City, moving to the Landing section of Roxbury Twp. in 1980 before retiring to Toms River.
Mrs. Mariotti worked in Logistics at Picatinny Arsenal for many years, retiring in 2008.
Barbara loved gardening and was the organizer of the Beautification Committee at Cedar Glen where she lived.
Predeceased by her husband Richard S. Mariotti in 2012.
Survived by her beloved children: Richard Mariotti and wife Carol of Lakehurst, David Mariotti of Wharton & Diane Mariotti of Lincoln Park. Four Cherished Grandchildren: Christa & Richy Mariotti and Caitlyn & Bobby Carney. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held 12-3pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 3pm after the visitation, also at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 31, 2019