Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Mariotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Mariotti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Mariotti Obituary
Barbara Mariotti

Toms River - Barbara Mariotti passed away at home after a long illness on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was 77 years of age. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother & dear friend to many.

Barbara was born and lived in Jersey City, moving to the Landing section of Roxbury Twp. in 1980 before retiring to Toms River.

Mrs. Mariotti worked in Logistics at Picatinny Arsenal for many years, retiring in 2008.

Barbara loved gardening and was the organizer of the Beautification Committee at Cedar Glen where she lived.

Predeceased by her husband Richard S. Mariotti in 2012.

Survived by her beloved children: Richard Mariotti and wife Carol of Lakehurst, David Mariotti of Wharton & Diane Mariotti of Lincoln Park. Four Cherished Grandchildren: Christa & Richy Mariotti and Caitlyn & Bobby Carney. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held 12-3pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 3pm after the visitation, also at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now