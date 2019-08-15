|
Barbara Roos
Arlington, VA - Barbara Roos passed peacefully from this life on August 10, 2019 at the Virginia Hospital Center, surrounded by loving family and friends.
Barbara was born in Boston, MA, though she lived most of her early years in Morristown, NJ. Following her graduation from the Bayley Ellard High School in Madison, NJ, she attended the University of Bridgeport where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
Barbara relocated to Arlington, Virginia in 1978 to begin her professional career. Barbara was most recently a Program Manager with the American Retirement Association in Washington, DC and previously held related positions with the Rural Electric Cooperative Association, the National Automobile Dealers Association and the Child Welfare League of America.
Barbara was an impassioned volunteer for decades with numerous organizations in the Arlington area involved with caring for the vulnerable. She had a particular focus on mental health, suicide prevention and sexual violence. She was also actively involved volunteering with local organizations providing for the care and comfort of domestic animals.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents Robert and Helene Roos. She is survived by her brother Robert Craig Roos and his wife Sally of Raritan, NJ, sister Elin Roos of Hingham, MA, sister Carol Graber and her husband Raymond of Middletown, DE and brother William Roos and his wife Karen of Mountain Lakes, NJ. Barbara loved and was deeply loved back by her many nieces and nephews, Debra Bednarski, Amy Roos, Jeff Roos, Brian Roos, Megan Johnson, James Graber, Laura Graber and Mary Elizabeth Roos and by her many cousins from New England within the Roos, Coyne and Gallipeau families.
Visitation is planned for Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Murphy Funeral Home in Arlington, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for 10:00 AM on Monday August 19, 2019 at the Church of Christ the King in New Vernon, NJ. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, online donations can be made in Barbara's memory at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (www.awla.org/donate) or the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.nami.org/donate).
Published in Daily Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019