Barbara Rose Ervey
Bluffton, SC - Barbara Rose Ervey of Bluffton, SC, formally of Denville, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 78. Barbara was born November 30, 1941 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Walter Wilke and Dorothy Card. She is pre-deceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert Ervey.
Barbara grew up in the Rainbow Lakes section of Parsippany, NJ. She loved traveling the world and was very athletic playing tennis, paddle and golf. She was a devoted mother raising her 3 young children while her husband grew his business. This enabled them to build their post and beam dream home in Brewster, MA where they lived for 25 years. She had a flair for decorating and cultivated beautiful gardens which earned them a feature article in the magazine Timber Frame Homes. She enjoyed clamming, boating and the natural beauty of Cape Cod. Barbara moved to Bluffton, SC 7 years ago for the warm weather and many amenities provided by the Sun City community.
She is survived by her son Jason and his wife Joanne of Andover, NJ, her daughter Jill of Rochester, NH, and her son Glen and his wife Joan of Farmington, NH. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Benjamin of New York City and Hannah of Boston, her twin sister Dorothy Romay of San Antonio, TX and her brother, Walter Wilke of Newbury Park, CA.
Services are private. Condolences and memories can be sent online on the Daily Record website. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in remembrance of Barbara.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020