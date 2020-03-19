|
|
Barbara V. Britten
Barbara V. Britten, 94, formerly of Madison and Mendham Township, New Jersey passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020.
The only child of Marion L. Luehs and Peter G. Verdicchio, Barbara was born on February 10, 1926 and raised in South Orange, New Jersey. She graduated from Middlebury College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in arts and music. Following graduation she worked for the American Broadcasting Company in New York City. She was married to Wilson Britten and they enjoyed 64 years together until his death in 2014. The Brittens moved to Madison, New Jersey in 1953 and raised their family there before moving to Mendham Township in 1980. At the time of her death, Barbara resided at Medford Leas, a continuing care retirement community in Medford, New Jersey.
Barbara was a dedicated, inspiring, effective, and beloved champion of the arts. She was a founding member of the Arts Council of the Morris Area and served many years on the Board of the Colonial Symphony. She earned a Master of Arts Administration degree from New York University in 1980 and from 1980-1983 was employed as Business Manager and then Assistant Director of the Summit Arts Center, Summit, New Jersey (now the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey). In 1983 she was appointed Executive Director of the Colonial Symphony, a position she held until retiring in 1990. An accomplished pianist, she also fulfilled her love of music attending concerts and singing in the choir of the Madison Presbyterian Church.
Barbara leaves her children Cynthia B. Martin of Mystic, Connecticut, Robert W. Britten of Bozeman, Montana, and Carol E. Britten of Rock Hall, Maryland; her grandchildren James W. Martin, Timothy B. Martin, Melissa M. Martin, and Wilson S. Britten; step-grandson Jeremy N. Shank; and five great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private celebration of Barbara's life. Memorial donations may be sent to the Medford Leas Residents Assistance Fund, Medford Leas, 1 Medford Leas Way, Medford, NJ 08055.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020