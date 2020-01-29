Services
S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
60 North Beverwyck Rd.
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
(973) 335-4700
Barrett A. Ginsberg

Barrett A. Ginsberg Obituary
Barrett A. Ginsberg

Parsippany - Barrett A. "Barry" Ginsberg, 80, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 28, at the Kindred Hospital in Dover.

Born and raised in Newark, he had lived many years in Bernardsville and Denville before coming to Parsippany 3 years ago.

Mr. Ginsberg was a 1962 graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelors Degree in Architecture.

A lifelong architect, Mr. Ginsberg was the founder of Barrett Allen Ginsberg Architects of New Jersey. He was an avid lover of travel and sports.

He was a member of Temple B'Nai Or of Morristown and the Chabad of Northwest NJ in Rockaway.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Alyce P. (nee Schultz); two beloved children, Brandy Joy Johnson (Seth) of Denville, and Kevin Wright Ginsberg (Heather) of Lebanon; a brother, David Ginsberg (Esther) of Springfield; a sister, Sheila Levine of West Orange; and two brothers-in-laws, Dr. Charles Schultz (Suzanne) and Robert Schultz (Chris). He was the beloved "Poppy" of Hunter and Willow Johnson, Gretchen and Courtney Ginsberg and Uncle Barry to many others.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Friday, Jan. 31, 11:00am at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Rd., Lake Hiawatha, NJ (973-335-4700). Interment will follow at Mount Freedom Cemetery, Randolph. For those desiring, the family would be grateful for memorial gifts to the . (). For further info please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
