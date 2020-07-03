Barry Steven Rahmann



Budd Lake - Born September 4, 1961 - Died June 30, 2020



Barry Rahmann, 58, of Budd Lake passed away peacefully at home after a short illness with his loving children Bryar and Carla and their mother Teresa at his side. A skilled electrician and true jack of all trades, he could handle any project or challenge he encountered.



Barry enjoyed deer hunting with his kids and crew(s), working on his cars and trucks, Chargers football, NASCAR, music and spending time with his family, half brother-in-law, and friends.



He is survived by his son Bryar James Rahmann, his daughter Carla Jean Rahmann, brother Bruce W. Rahmann, sister Bronwyn M. (Rahmann) Smith and brother Brant A. Rahmann.



You are missed, Rest In Peace









