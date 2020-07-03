1/1
Barry Steven Rahmann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Steven Rahmann

Budd Lake - Born September 4, 1961 - Died June 30, 2020

Barry Rahmann, 58, of Budd Lake passed away peacefully at home after a short illness with his loving children Bryar and Carla and their mother Teresa at his side. A skilled electrician and true jack of all trades, he could handle any project or challenge he encountered.

Barry enjoyed deer hunting with his kids and crew(s), working on his cars and trucks, Chargers football, NASCAR, music and spending time with his family, half brother-in-law, and friends.

He is survived by his son Bryar James Rahmann, his daughter Carla Jean Rahmann, brother Bruce W. Rahmann, sister Bronwyn M. (Rahmann) Smith and brother Brant A. Rahmann.

You are missed, Rest In Peace




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jul. 3 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved