Barry W. Halsey
Boonton Twp. - Barry W. Halsey 64, of Boonton Township, NJ died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Barry was the son of William and Arline Halsey (nee Gardner) of Jefferson, NJ (both deceased). He was a 1974 graduate of Jefferson High School and a 1991 graduate of NJIT. Barry was an electrical engineer at East Coast Security Products in Rockaway, NJ. Upon retirement, he became active in his church, restoring old motorcycles , and playing guitar.
Barry is survived by his wife of 33 years Lori (nee Taylor), his son Alan Halsey, his daughter in law Marlee Halsey, his granddaughter Lucy Halsey, and his grandson William Halsey. He is also survived by his sisters Janet Leonard and Brenda Williams Halsey.
Barry will be honored with a private service by Norman Dean Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266-3721.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020