|
|
Bart Fitzsimmons
Parsippany - Bart Fitzsimmons, 91 died peacefully in his home on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born and raised in Ireland and came to the USA in 1958.
He is survived by his wife Imelda of 61 years, his six children, four brothers, three sisters, 16 grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visiting hours on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany, Rd., Parsippany, 973-887-3235 or www.partroyfuneralhome.com. A funeral mass will be offered on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle RC Church, 179 Baldwin Rd., Parsippany. Bart's final resting place will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 5, 2019