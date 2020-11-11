Basil Farbanish
Randolph -
Basil Farbanish, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Saint Clare's Hospital, Denville, NJ. Born February 7, 1931 in Scranton / Taylor, PA to John & Eva (Pavelchak) Farbanish, Basil served the Lord as an altar boy at Saint Michael's Orthodox Church, Old Forge, PA and graduating co-valedictorian from Old Forge HS 1948. Basil graduated from Keystone Junior College, LaPlume, Pa and Penn State University, State College with a BS in Metallurgy. Served in the United States Army with Company A 370th Armored Infantry Battalion as a tanker and field radio mechanic training at Ft Knox, KY and serving in Germany 1952 - 1954. Employed by Crucible Steel Company of America in Syracuse, NY in the Vacuum Melt Shop and was active with Saints Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Greek Catholic Church Syracuse, NY where he was introduced to the love of his life by Father and Matushka Alexander Warnecke. According to Basil, "I had to ask Fr. Warnecke who that beautiful blonde woman was and if it was ok to meet her and the Wolniak family and see her." Basil and Olga Wolniak were married June 14, 1957. Together they had three children Gregory, Deborah and Barbara. In 1967, Basil moved the family to Randolph, NJ to accept employment at United States Army ARDEC, Picatinny Arsenal, NJ as a Metallurgist and Mechanical Engineer providing Engineering in support of production with primary focus on the tank ammo sabot round. Basil retired from the Federal Government in 1994 to enjoy the good life. Basil and his family remained active with the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church of Randolph, NJ as one of the first families of the newly built church 1968.
Basil was preceded in death by his lovely wife Olga in 2012. Survived by his son Gregory of Randolph, NJ; two daughters Deborah and Thomas Anderson of Brick, NJ and Barbara and Dominic Timpani of Dover, NJ; and his sister Rose Bielenda of Houston, TX. Also survived by eight grandchildren Zachary, Alexandra, Chase (wife Danielle), Jacquelyn (husband Matthew Casey), Jillian, Christina, Nicole and Raffaele and one great grandchild James.
Visitation Friday, November 13, 2020 4-7pm at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com
). Panikhida is planned for 6pm. A Funeral Service will be held at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 120 Dover-Chester Road, Randolph, NJ at 11am on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Family and Friends will meet at the church for the Funeral Service. Interment at Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Christian Cemetery, Randolph, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in his memory to the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, PO Box 630, Ironia, NJ 07845.
Covid protocols must be followed.