Beatrice D. McGovern

Beatrice D. McGovern

11/20/1945 - 02/21/2018



The Broken Chain

We little knew that morning

That God would call your name,

In life we loved you dearly

In death we do the same



It broke our hearts to lose you

You did not go alone,

For part of us went with you

The day God called you home



You left us peaceful memories

Your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot see you

You are always on our side



Our family chain is broken

And nothing seems the same

But as God call us one by one

The chain will link again.



Your Loving Daughters

Jill and Laurie
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 21, 2019
