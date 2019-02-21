|
|
In Loving Memory of
Beatrice D. McGovern
11/20/1945 - 02/21/2018
The Broken Chain
We little knew that morning
That God would call your name,
In life we loved you dearly
In death we do the same
It broke our hearts to lose you
You did not go alone,
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home
You left us peaceful memories
Your love is still our guide,
And though we cannot see you
You are always on our side
Our family chain is broken
And nothing seems the same
But as God call us one by one
The chain will link again.
Your Loving Daughters
Jill and Laurie
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 21, 2019