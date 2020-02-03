|
Beatrice Joan Strohmeyer
Succasunna - Beatrice Joan Strohmeyer,76, of Succasunna, NJ passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover, NJ. Beatrice was born at home in Long Valley, NJ on August 16, 1943 to the late Harry and Stella Nunn. She worked 30 years as an Office Supervisor for the Special Services Department of the Roxbury School District. Beatrice enjoyed traveling with her husband, Bill, knitting, crocheting, and collecting antique dolls and postcards. Her passion in life was her family, especially her five grandchildren. She loved baking and cooking for family and friends.
Beatrice is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, William Strohmeyer; two devoted children, Valerie Rech of Sparta, NJ, and William Harry Thomas Strohmeyer and wife Oriana, of Byram, NJ; five cherished grandchildren, Tom Rech, Eric Rech, Reagan Rech, Talia Strohmeyer, and Rhett Strohmeyer; her sister, Margaret Konnecke; and by many other loving family members and friends.
Beatrice's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4PM - 8PM at the William J. Leber Funeral Home (908) 879-3090, 15 Furnace Rd. (corner of Rt. 206) Chester, NJ 07930. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 beginning at 11AM. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester.
