Services
William J. Leber Funeral Home
15 Furnace Rd.
Chester, NJ 07930
(908) 879-3090
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Strohmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Joan Strohmeyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Joan Strohmeyer Obituary
Beatrice Joan Strohmeyer

Succasunna - Beatrice Joan Strohmeyer,76, of Succasunna, NJ passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover, NJ. Beatrice was born at home in Long Valley, NJ on August 16, 1943 to the late Harry and Stella Nunn. She worked 30 years as an Office Supervisor for the Special Services Department of the Roxbury School District. Beatrice enjoyed traveling with her husband, Bill, knitting, crocheting, and collecting antique dolls and postcards. Her passion in life was her family, especially her five grandchildren. She loved baking and cooking for family and friends.

Beatrice is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, William Strohmeyer; two devoted children, Valerie Rech of Sparta, NJ, and William Harry Thomas Strohmeyer and wife Oriana, of Byram, NJ; five cherished grandchildren, Tom Rech, Eric Rech, Reagan Rech, Talia Strohmeyer, and Rhett Strohmeyer; her sister, Margaret Konnecke; and by many other loving family members and friends.

Beatrice's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4PM - 8PM at the William J. Leber Funeral Home (908) 879-3090, 15 Furnace Rd. (corner of Rt. 206) Chester, NJ 07930. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 beginning at 11AM. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester.

For online condolences and information visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -