1/1
Beatrice Kathleen (Guidera) Papera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Kathleen (Guidera) Papera

Papera, Beatrice Kathleen (nee "Guidera) - Mother, grandmother and great grandmother

died at home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Beatrice was born in Jersey City and raised in the Forest Hill Section of Newark, NJ. She graduated from Arts High School in 1963 and shortly after eloped with the love of her life, John Papera. Together they raised their family in Rockaway Township, NJ, before moving to the Towaco section of Montville in 1975. They also maintained a residence in Highland Beach, FL for many years.

Beatrice worked many years as an activist, motivational speaker and support group mentor with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. She was a 50+ year survivor of the disease and an inspiration to many. Beatrice was a lifetime member of Sweet Adelines International barbershop singing group and participated in many competitions throughout the years. She was known to have kept closets filled with glittery costumes, wigs, and stage makeup from those years. Throughout her life Beatrice shared her love of Pavarotti, music, theater and art with her children and grandchildren. Beatrice was also known for her love of entertaining and cooking; where many of her family's traditions began. When she wasn't singing, cooking or entertaining, Beatrice could be found traveling, scuba diving, swimming with the dolphins and antiquing.

Beatrice was a parishioner at St. Pius X Church, Montville and St. Lucy's Church, Highland Beach, Fl. She was a longtime member of the Deer Lake Club, Boonton, NJ.

Beatrice was predeceased by her beloved husband, John L. Papera Sr. ('07), her son, Frederick ('04) and her daughter, Dorothy ('66). She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen M. Iola (Robert), her son, John L. Papera Jr. (Christine), her daughter-in-law, Rosemarie Marucci Papera. Her much loved grandchildren, Ashton, Tyler (Kendall), Maria, Juliana and Grace and her great grandson, Gunner.

Graveside services will be held at Gates of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in East Hanover, NJ, on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 11:00am. Due to Covid restrictions the family will hold a memorial mass and celebration in memory of Beatrice in the spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Beatrice's memory with a donation to Island Dolphin Care: 150 Lorelane Place, Key Largo, FL 33037 www.islanddolphincare.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved