Berma P. Hines Alexander-Haynes
Morristown - Berma Patricia Hines Alexander-Haynes
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter
Berma Patricia Alexander Haynes, 68, from Morristown, New Jersey made her transition on April 2, 2020.
Berma was born in Morristown, NJ on August 17, 1951, the daughter of the late Ethel Hines (Green) and beloved Thomas Edward Hines. Berma graduated from Berkley College in 1970 soon after graduating from Morristown High School in 1969. On July, 21, 2001 she married Stuart B. Haynes, whom she is survived by. After graduating, Berma served as an administrative business professional with ExxonMobil Corporation for 29 years. Later, she was employed by Morris School District as a respected guidance secretary for over 15 years, retiring in 2018. Berma was also a member of the Junior Matrons of Morristown Inc. and served as Co-Head Usher with her husband Stuart on Bethel AME Church's Usher Board. Berma is survived by her husband Stuart Barkley Haynes, daughters Lea, Camille, Janine and Constance, and son Erik; grandchildren Matteo and Kennedy; beloved father Thomas Hines; and loving brother Ronald Hines, Sr. She also leaves to cherish her memories a host of relatives and friends - One niece - Monique Ethel Ashley Hines Beaulieu (Charles Beaulieu, Jr.), two nephews - Marques Edward Hines, and Ronald Edward Hines, Jr. and one great niece - Maia Beaulieu. Services for Berma will be held privately, and a memorial service in her honor where all can properly gather to celebrate her life will be provided in the near future. Services provided by Rowe Funeral Home, 71 Washington Street, Morristown. Condolences may be expressed online at www.rowefuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020