Bernadine V. Turner
Mount Pocono, PA - Bernadine V. Turner, 88, of Mount Pocono, Pa died Friday, August 30, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of Chester Turner, with whom she shared 67 years of marriage.
Born in Ashley, Pa she was a daughter of the late Walter and Josephine (Wojaczak) Nieratka.
Bernadine raised her family in New Jersey before moving to the Poconos 14 years ago. She loved to sing and dance.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Chester Turner III and his wife, Cary of Carnesville, Georgia; Diane Turner-Jankech and her husband, "Frank" of Jackson, N.J.; Janice Yencarelli and her husband, Bob of Bradenton, FL.; Ellen Richards and her husband, Tom of Landing, N.J.; and Sandra Turner of Wharton, N.J.; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Bernadine was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Turner Sweeney; son-in-law, Kevin Sweeney; and nine siblings.
A memorial service will be held in early October.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to
PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 31, 2019