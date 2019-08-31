Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadine Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadine V. Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadine V. Turner Obituary
Bernadine V. Turner

Mount Pocono, PA - Bernadine V. Turner, 88, of Mount Pocono, Pa died Friday, August 30, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of Chester Turner, with whom she shared 67 years of marriage.

Born in Ashley, Pa she was a daughter of the late Walter and Josephine (Wojaczak) Nieratka.

Bernadine raised her family in New Jersey before moving to the Poconos 14 years ago. She loved to sing and dance.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Chester Turner III and his wife, Cary of Carnesville, Georgia; Diane Turner-Jankech and her husband, "Frank" of Jackson, N.J.; Janice Yencarelli and her husband, Bob of Bradenton, FL.; Ellen Richards and her husband, Tom of Landing, N.J.; and Sandra Turner of Wharton, N.J.; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Bernadine was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Turner Sweeney; son-in-law, Kevin Sweeney; and nine siblings.

A memorial service will be held in early October.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.