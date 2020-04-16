|
|
Bernard "Iceman" Icenhower
Bernard "Iceman" Icenhower passed from this earth on April 15, 2020 after an extensive battle with COPD. . Bernard was born to William "Bill" Icenhower and Patricia (Hyatt) Icenhower on January 15, 1957 and united in marriage to Judith "Stopenhagen" on August 2, 1976. He was a dedicated truck driver for over 30 years. Bernard was so proud of his family, proud of his marriage to Judith for 43 years, loved spending time with his grandkids, loved his dog Gizmo, and was a gifted guitar player.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Judith, two daughters Laura (Scott) Warner, and Candace (Jeremy) Cottrell, and four grand children, Madalyn, Mason, Bently, and Daisy, a brother Roy and a sister Jenny.
He was proceeded in death by both his parents, and two brothers. There will be no funeral or calling hour services.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020