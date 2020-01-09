|
Bernard Neaman
On January 6th, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna Neaman; brother of the late Louis Neaman and Rhoda Bornstein; loving father of Ilene (Bruce Jacobs) Morristown, New Jersey; grandfather of Lauren(Adam) Lazer, Julie(Ari) Selman, Sam, and Erica Jacobs; great grandfather of Benjamin, Hannah, Noah, and Joshua. Graveside Services and Interment will be held on Sunday at Torath Chaim Cemetery, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania. Contributions may be made to the Charles Morris Nursing and Rehabilitation, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Arrangements entrusted to the Raklph Schugar Chapel, Inc., Pittsburgh, PA, family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020