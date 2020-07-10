1/
Bernice Cosgrove Lawson
Bernice Cosgrove Lawson

Bernice Cosgrove Lawson entered the world on June 22, 1920 and left it on July 7, 2020, after reaching 100 years of age. The world is a better place because of her. She was born to Lester and Clara Cosgrove in Hoboken, NJ, and grew up in Weehawken, NJ. She most recently lived in Rockaway, NJ, and previously lived in Randolph and Paramus, NJ

She did things that were uncommon for women at that time, but she never thought of herself as a pioneer. She just took advantage of the opportunities that came to her. Growing up in Weehawken, she was always involved in athletics, playing basketball, softball and tennis. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Weehawken; earned a bachelor's degree from Jersey City State Teachers College; and later earned a master's degree from New York University. She served in the Navy as an aerographer during World War II. While stationed in Washington, DC she met the blond-haired, blue eyed Marine of her dreams, Buford (Bud) Lawson. They married in March of 1948 and raised three children: Lawrence, Russell and Jennifer. She had a long, fulfilling career as a teacher, and retired in 1986 after teaching for many years at Kennedy School in Roxbury, NJ.

She embraced life every step of the way and never let anything hold her back. She was involved in myriad groups, including the garden club, Ironia Reelers and Grand Prowlers Square Dance clubs; Garden State Square Dance Campers and Telephone Pioneers Campers; and the Morris County Retired Educators. She also helped start the Randolph Library. She loved traveling, and took many trips throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

The most special trips, though, were the ones to Woodloch Pines with the entire family. For many years, the family would gather for a pre-Christmas weekend, and a week in the summer, where precious memories were made.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Bud, in 1999. She is survived by her sons Lawrence, and his wife, Jean; Russell, and his wife, Brenda; her daughter, Jennifer, and her husband, Daniel; as well as three grandchildren: Marie Louise Mowery, and her husband, Jonathan; Bo Lawson, and his wife, Molly; and Josh Hulshizer, and his wife, Brandy; and four great-grandchildren: Daniel, Brogan, and Heidi Lawson; and Dixie Hulshizer

Her courage, strength, determination, generosity and love have been an inspiration and she will be sorely missed by all.

Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Wednesday from 4 - 8 pm. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday, 10 am at St. Lawrence R C Church, with the interment to follow at the N J Veterans Cemetery in Arneytown.




Published in Daily Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
