|
|
Bernice M. Beluschak
East Hanover - Bernice M. Beluschak, 88 of Delaware, formerly of East Hanover, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her granddaughter's home, with her family by her side.
Relatives and friends are invited for visitation on Sunday, July 29, 2019 from 2 pm through 4 pm in the Shook-Farmer Funeral Home, 45 Roseland Avenue, Roseland, NJ 07068.
Funeral Services will be held privately.
Condolences and memories may be shared at shookfarmer.com.
Neichy as she was fondly known, worked for the New York City Subway as a light bulb inspector and for Westinghouse in her early career. She also was employed at a time for a bakery in Denville, NJ and Jettron Products in East Hanover, NJ. In her spare time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and only completed them with a felt red pen. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren, taking them on weekend adventures, going on picnics, and playing cards with them.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Joe; devoted daughter Linda; cherished grandchildren, Louis (Kendra), Jennifer Dawn (Brian), and Joseph; caring great-grandson, Dean; dear sister, Marilyn.
Published in Daily Record on July 27, 2019