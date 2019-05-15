|
Bertha Haas
formerly Morris Township - Bertha Haas, 102, formerly of Morris Township, NJ, passed away on May 13, 2019, in West Palm Beach, FL.
Born in Morristown, NJ, Bertha resided Morris Township, NJ, before moving to Lake Worth, FL 37 years ago.
Bertha graduated from Morristown High School in 1934, and attended Morris Junior College.
She worked as a Bookkeeper at Haas Electronics Co. & American Auto Parts, Morristown, NJ for 32 Years, before retiring in 1982.
Bertha was a member of the Morristown Jewish Center Beit Yisrael.
Bertha is survived by her son, Lester Haas of Syracuse, NY; and her nieces and nephews, Susan Salsberg, Anne Brandwein, Andrew Epstein, Thomas Epstein, Barbara Kolsky, Lawrence Cohen, Marvin Schoenberg, Jill Schoenberg, Norman Haas, Harriette Hunt, Charles Haas, Diane Haas-Navarro, and David Haas.
Bertha was predeceased by her husband, Emanuel ("Manny") Haas (1994); her daughter, Hedy Haas (2012) of Brookline, Mass.; her siblings, Nathan (Florence), Morris (Jeannette) and Benjamin ["Chick"] (Edith) Epstein, Jennie (Louis) Cohen, all of Morristown and Dora (Lazarus ["Red"]) Schoenberg of Lake Worth, FL; and nieces and nephews, Martin Epstein, Samuel Epstein, and Sandra Adler.
Graveside Service & Interment for Bertha will take place on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00am at
Beth Israel Cemetery, 19 Ridgedale Avenue, Cedar Knolls, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Morristown Jewish Center Beit Yisrael, 177 Speedwell Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 would be appreciated.
Arrangements were under the care of Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains, NJ.
DANGLER (MORRIS PLAINS) 973-539-3300
Published in Daily Record on May 15, 2019