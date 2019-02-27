|
Madison - Betty Marie West, of Madison NJ, passed away on February 22, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Preston West Jr. Loving Mother of Preston "Pepsi" West III, Gloria H. Smith, Teresa Sallie, Nora Yvette Butts. Cherished sister David Dortch. She also leaves to cherish his memory a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 3pm-4pm & 7pm-9pm at First Baptist Church 34 Cook Ave. Madison, NJ 07940. Funeral service Friday March 1, 2019 at 11am. Interment Graceland Memorial Park, NJ. Professional services entrusted to Cotton Funeral Service.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 27, 2019