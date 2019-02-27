Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Baptist Church
34 Cook Ave.
Madison, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
First Baptist Church
34 Cook Ave.
Madison, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Marie West

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Marie West Obituary
Betty Marie West

Madison - Betty Marie West, of Madison NJ, passed away on February 22, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Preston West Jr. Loving Mother of Preston "Pepsi" West III, Gloria H. Smith, Teresa Sallie, Nora Yvette Butts. Cherished sister David Dortch. She also leaves to cherish his memory a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 3pm-4pm & 7pm-9pm at First Baptist Church 34 Cook Ave. Madison, NJ 07940. Funeral service Friday March 1, 2019 at 11am. Interment Graceland Memorial Park, NJ. Professional services entrusted to Cotton Funeral Service.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.