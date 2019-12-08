|
Betty Reeve Inglis
Dover - Betty Reeve Inglis, 92, of Dover, NJ passed away on December 7th, 2019. Mrs. Inglis was born in Dover, NJ on August 13, 1927 and was a proud, lifelong resident. She graduated from Dover High School in 1944 and from New Jersey College for Women (Douglass College) in 1948. She taught Latin, History, and American Literature at Netcong and Dover High Schools, retiring in 1996. Betty was a loyal and active member of many community and religious organizations serving locally, countywide and statewide. Organizations include Eastern Star, Pearl Chapter and NJ Grand Representative to New Mexico, Lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of Dover, United Methodist Women, College Club of Dover, Dover Recreation Commissioner, Dover Republican Committeewoman, Dover Housing Authority Commissioner, Dover Seniors, MCCOPO, Morris County Retired Educators, Rebekah Assembly, Dover Area Historical Society, Reading Circle, Douglass Alumnae Association/Fund Agent, and other activities which supported her children and her students through the years. A favorite activity was attending Dover Football Games for 88 years. Mrs. Inglis was honored with induction into the Dover High School Hall of Fame in 2003, the Morris County Living Treasures in 2012 and the Alumnae Association of Douglass College Distinguished Alumnae of 2015. She attended all her College Reunions; in 2018, she was celebrated by Douglass at her 70th Reunion. Betty is survived by her daughters, Mary Christine Pawlowski and husband John of Littleton, CO and Catherine Inglis Malman and husband Thomas of Mendham; and her sons William Reeve Inglis and wife Mary of Dover and J. David Inglis and wife Anne Marie of Moorestown; and grandchildren Amy and fiancé Mead Myers, TJ and his wife Allie, Jack, Sarah, Liz, Joe, Rebecca, Harry, Cayla, Nate, Kate, Carolyn, and Will; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Aiden; her sister-in-law, Greta Inglis and extended family in Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, J. Stuart Inglis, her parents, Mary and W. Lloyd Reeve and brother, William Lloyd Reeve, Jr. The family wishes to offer special thanks to Petronilla B. Mahaga who cared for Betty with tender loving kindness for the past two years. Visitation will be from 2-4pm and 7-9pm on Tuesday, December 10th at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Highway Route 10, Randolph, NJ(www.tuttlefh.com), with an Eastern Star Funeral Service to be held at 8pm on Tuesday. Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, December 11th at First United Methodist Church, 41 East Blackwell Street, Dover, NJ, 973-366-1804. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Sussex Street, Dover. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations to First United Methodist Church or Dover Area Historical Society, 55 West Blackwell Street, Dover.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019