Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
Morristown, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
East Hanover, NJ
Betty Roberts


Betty Roberts

Mt. Arlington - Betty Roberts, 56, of Mt. Arlington, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Cali, Colombia, and worked as a factory worker for Refresco US, Wharton, for 20 years.

Betty loved her family especially her nieces and nephews, she enjoyed fishing. She regularly attended St. Margaret Church, Morristown.

"You will always be the love of my life"

She is survived by Paul her husband of 10 years; four sisters Maria Stella Ruben, Ana Lucia Carmona, Bertha Soto and Nancy Soto and her mother Nohemy Largache.

Visitation Monday, May 20, 2019, 4-8PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Mass Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 10AM at St. Margaret Church, Morristown. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.

No flowers will be accepted, please consider donating in her name to either St. Jude's Children's Hopsital, or Memorial Sloan Kettering, www.mskcc.org.
Published in Daily Record on May 18, 2019
