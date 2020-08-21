Beverly Insull



It is with great sadness that the family of Beverly Insull announces her unexpected passing on Tuesday, August 18th, at the age of 73 years. She was born in Morristown, New Jersey to the late Joseph and Velma Vigilante. In addition to her parents, Bev was predeceased by her husband Roger Insull who passed away thirty-eight years ago.



Bev dedicated thirty-three years of her life to her job as a court administrator in Rockaway Township. She was often found with pictures of her family covering her desk and a jar of chocolates.



Beverly was in regular attendance at St. Clements Church on Sunday mornings at 8.



Bev would be described in many forms. She is known for having a strong opinion, but also having a heart of gold. Bev would be one to give someone the shirt off her back and make sure others were taken care of. She had a deep love for her family and her dogs.



She is survived by her siblings, Joanne (Duke) Pepper, Saundra (Bob) Martis, and Joseph (Denise) Vigilante. Her daughters Pam (Doug) Durham, Cheryl Insull-Miller, and Corey (Ray) Dykstra. She leaves behind her grandchildren Samuel Durham, Michaela Durham, Audrey Durham, Ian Durham; Matthew (Laura) Wasko, Samantha Wasko, Rebecca Miller, Daniel Miller Jr.; Tanner Dykstra, and Jaiden Dykstra. In addition, her two great grandchildren Eli and Aubrey, and several nieces and nephews.



Due to current public health and safety regulations a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date when permitted. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local animal shelter or to the Villalobos Rescue Center (of Pit bulls and Parolees, a show Bev liked to watch).









