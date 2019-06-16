|
Beverly Jean Merritt
Hackettstown - Beverly Jean Merritt, 68, of Hackettstown NJ, passed away on June 7th, 2019.
Beverly was born February 28, 1951 in Jersey City, NJ to parents Ralph and Jeanette.
A graduate of Roxbury High School in 1969, then to St Ambrose College, she was a longtime resident of Roxbury.
Beverly worked in the printing industry and graphics departments for various publishers for many years before retiring in 2003.
She enjoyed bowling, reading, sewing and most of all spending time with the ones she loved, and she will be dearly missed by all.
Those who knew her passion of sewing and crafts, surely have something handmade to always remember her by.
Beverly is survived by her son and daughter in law, Christopher and Tara Merritt of Succasunna NJ, granddaughters Avery and Shelby also of Succasunna, brothers William Merritt from Lake Hopatcong NJ, Peter Merritt from Ft Myers FL, Ralph Merritt Jr from Hope NJ, sister Karen Winiarz from Del Ray FL, and many nieces and nephews as well.
Beverly is predeceased by her parents Ralph Sr. and Jeanette Merritt, and her brother Carl Merritt.
Services will be private as she requested, and any thoughts and prayers are lovingly received.
Published in Daily Record on June 16, 2019