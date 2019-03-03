|
|
Beverly Lagonikos
Dunstable, MA - Beverly Lagonikos died after a long battle with dementia on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at D`Youville Senior Care in Lowell. She was 80. Born in Randolph, she lived in Rockaway before moving to Dunstable, MA several years ago.
Beverly was a homemaker. She loved her family, taking care of others, rides in the car, cooking, playing dominoes, solving the scramble in the newspaper, comics, decorating for the holidays, and watching "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy".
She was predeceased by her son, Francis Giaquinto Jr. She is survived by her two daughters: Susan (Robert) Mihok of Wharton, and Kathy (Mark) Cochran of Dunstable, MA; her brothers Ronald Williams and Raymond Williams; eight grandchildren: Jessica (Jerry) Magyar, Frank Giaquinto III (Samantha), Michael (Jessica) Giaquinto, Maria Giaquinto (Denis), Robert (Brittany) Mihok Jr., Michael Mihok, Allison Cochran, Kelly Cochran; and two great grandchildren: JJ Magyar Jr. and Julianna Magyar.
Visiting hours will be held on Tues., March 5 from 5:00 - 7:30PM at the Whitham - Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway, a funeral service will begin at 7:30PM. A graveside service will be held on Weds., March 6 at 11:00 AM at Locust Hill Cemetery, 168 N. Sussex St., Dover.
For those who wish, donations may be made to: Attn: D'Youville Foundation, D'Youville Senior Care, 981 Varnum Ave, Lowell MA 01854. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 3, 2019