Billiejean M. O'Brien
Randolph - Billiejean M. O'Brien (Krautle), 64, of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at St. Clare's Hospital, Dover.
Born in Twentynine Palms, CA, she grew up in Perth Amboy, NJ and then resided in Randolph, NJ.
Billiejean graduated Perth Amboy High School and received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing, RN and Masters in Nursing from Seton Hall University. She worked for many companies within the health care field since 1976, including Omni Health, the VNA, Genesis and most recently Alaris Health. She was involved in a variety of professional nursing organizations and Pomeranian Rescue.
She is survived by Ronald Krautle her husband of 36 years; daughter Erin and her husband David Wysmuller of Philadelphia, PA; cousin Diana Panigrosso, her husband Louis, and their daughters Dee Dee, Marie and Gerri; also her two dogs, Isabella and Gracie. She is predeceased by her aunt and uncle, Helen and William Baumlin.
Visitation Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 3:00PM-8:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Mass Thursday, July 11, 2019, 10:00AM at Resurrection Parish, Randolph. Interment is private.
She was passionate about animal welfare. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to either Randolph Regional Animal Shelter, 97 Ironia Road, Mendham, NJ 07945 or 11th Hour Rescue, 861 Route 10, Randolph, NJ 07869
Published in Daily Record from July 7 to July 9, 2019