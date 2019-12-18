Services
Bliss Arneberg Ireland

Bliss Arneberg Ireland Obituary
Bliss Arneberg Ireland

Bliss Arneberg Ireland passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 11th, 3+ years after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her husband, dear friends, and her fur babies - Cinnie, Chico, and sweet Allie. She was 71.

Bliss was born on August 22, 1948 to Henry and Carmen Arneberg. She grew up in South Sterling, PA and throughout her life lived in many places (and traveled to even more) with her husband, Tom, and spent their last years together in Mendham, NJ. Bliss was an extraordinary woman - compassionate, community-oriented, caring, and competitive, just to name a few of her many charming traits. Her name suited her well as she brought joy to the lives of many. Her dedication to service included volunteering as an EMT, supporting organizations dedicated to alleviating poverty, and to caring for animals.

Bliss is survived by her beloved husband, partner, and friend of 30 years, Tom Ireland; cousins Bob Rochfort, Yvonne Rochfort Barnes, Gary Rochfort, Nancy Gross and Cindy Gross; and numerous extended family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on January 4, 2020 at the Brookside Community Church. Graveside services for local friends and family will be held at a later date at the Arneberg family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery in South Sterling, PA and the Ireland family lot at St Joseph's Cemetery in Auburn, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bliss's name to two organizations that she was deeply involved in over the years:

The Interfaith Food Pantry in Morris Plains,

NJ Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, UT

In loving memory.

Always and forever.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
