Rockaway - Robert E. Schmidt, Sr. passed peacefully at home on Sunday, February 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 11 am at the Denville Community Church, 190 Diamond Spring Rd. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28th from 3-7 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Donations in his memory may be made to the good work of St. Jude Childrens' Hospital by way of www.inmemof.org For complete obituary, please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
