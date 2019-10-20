|
|
Bohdan "Bo" Kropin
Parsippany - Bohdan "Bo" Kropin passed away on Saturday, October 19th 2019 at his home. He was 80.
He was born in Ukraine and came to the US in 1949. He lived in Georgia, Newark and Irvington before moving to Parsippany in 1976.
Bohdan worked as a Machinist for Kason Corp. in Millburn, NJ. He loved spending time with his family.
He is pre-deceased by his wife, Patricia A. (nee-Webster) 5/22/2018 and his sister, Theodosia Kushlaba 6/2018
Survivors include his daughter, Kelly Yacuk & her husband Richard; his brother, Lucas Kropywnyckyj & his wife Allison Peck; his 2 granddaughters: Katarina & Anneliese. He is also survived by his many dear nieces, nephews & friends.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial on Wednesday, October 23rd 2019 10:30a.m. at Saint Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 179 Baldwin Rd, Parsippany, NJ 07054. Interment: Gate of Heaven, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Tuesday from 2pm-4p.m. & 6p.m-8p.m at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to .
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019