Bonita Carol Pangburn Church
Roxbury - Bonita Carol Pangburn Church died in Roxbury, NJ on February 16, 2020 with an awesome peace after a long and terrible battle with diabetes and dementia.
Bonnie, born August 8, 1943 in Bath, Maine was the second of seven children of loving, hardworking parents, Edward and Caralyn (Pearson) Pangburn.
She is survived by her devoted daughters, Loretta Church White (Larry), Carol Krajc (Larry), Valerie Church Annear (James), and Jaime Frazier, as well as son-in-law John Frazier. She had 9 grandchildren, each greatly influenced by her: Stavros Karathanasopoulos, Caris White, Rene White, Olivia White, Andrew Krajc, Jeremy Frazier, Katherine Annear, Elizabeth Krajc and EmmaMarie Annear.
She was predeceased by her parents and adored brother, Larry Pangburn. She is survived by her other siblings and their spouses, all of whom she championed: Glenn Pangburn (Terry), Valerie Hammond (Robert), Jeffrey Pangburn (Rachel), David Pangburn (Lynn) and Richard Pangburn (Leslie). She also leaves behind many precious nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was a beauty, enthralled by glamour, fashion and ice cream. Her enjoyment of these things was a source of fun for all. She had a great sense of humor. Her infectious joy in caring for her many dogs over the years was passed down to family and friends. She charmed her grandchildren and others with her vibrant personality and colorful stories and actions. She had a knack for drawing all kinds of people near. Her daughters and family will cherish her memory and God's work in their lives through Bonnie.
The family wishes to thank faithful friends and helpers: her giving sons-in-law; her church home Bethany Baptist Church of East Windsor, Ct; the Memory Lane Staff and Administration at Merry Heart Nursing Home in Succasunna, Nj; a number of dear helpers at Waterview Center in Cedar Grove, Nj; Dr Rehka Miryala of Montclair, NJ; her daughters' supportive friends during this long good bye …
The greatest thanks goes to Jesus Christ, the author of her life. He is her faithful Savior and great Redeemer.
On Saturday, March 28, 2020, the family welcomes friends to calling hours (9:30-11:00am) followed by the funeral (11:00 am) at Grace on the Mount Church, 1500 Route 46 East, Netcong, NJ. Burial will follow the service at Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery, 99 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ.
Memorial donations may be made to either:
Focus on the Family's Resources for Aging/Elder Care; call 800-A-FAMILY (232-6459) and request to make a "Sanctity for Life" gift in memory of Bonnie Church Or to St. Huberts Animal Welfare Center (sthuberts.org).
Arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020